Gov. Healey discusses Affordable Housing Act amid housing crisis

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey, making a stop Wednesday in Western Mass to talk about her Affordable Housing Act which she hopes will aid with the state’s desperate need for more housing options for those in all income brackets.

As the state finds itself amid a housing crisis and many are unable to find affordable housing, Governor Healey says she recognizes the need and has set into motion an Affordable Housing Act, hoping people right here in Western Mass can benefit.

The sweeping 4-billion dollar act aims to make housing options more affordable to build and live in. It’s the largest of its kind in state history that would create more than 4-thousand homes specifically targeted to help out low-income families.

Governor Healey met with several community leaders who are on the ground working with those struggling to afford housing.

The governor specifically called the work being done here at the East Gables housing complex in Amherst “impressive.”

“This is a great project. We love it for so many reasons. You are now housing some folks who are really, really vulnerable and you managed to create less than an acre, 28 units. That’s a big, big deal,” said Healey.

This comes amid an ongoing housing crisis in Massachusetts.

Shelters throughout western Mass. and the rest of the state, reaching capacity.

12-percent of Amherst residents utilize affordable housing.

Many at Wednesday’s event agree: residents here in Amherst are struggling. This is why they hope this bill will champion positive change for those living in communities like Amherst. All of this is pending legislative approval.

However many are hoping the Governor will do more to allow smaller developments to receive aid.

They say without this, the bill can’t reach its full potential.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.