Help us collect Toys for Tots

Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help.
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help.

Any toy, big or small, join us and donate to Toys for Tots.

From November 20 through December 9, you can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or at MGM Springfield 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are unable to make it down to our studios to drop-off a donation, you can order toys online and have them sent right to the station:

  • Toys for Tots
  • Western Mass News
  • 1300 Liberty Street
  • Springfield, MA 01104

