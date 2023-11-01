Help us collect Toys for Tots

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help.

Any toy, big or small, join us and donate to Toys for Tots.

From November 20 through December 9, you can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or at MGM Springfield 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are unable to make it down to our studios to drop-off a donation, you can order toys online and have them sent right to the station:

Toys for Tots

Western Mass News

1300 Liberty Street

Springfield, MA 01104

