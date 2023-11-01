Judge rules on cap to state’s emergency shelter program

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A judge has just ruled on a lawsuit regarding the Healey Administration’s emergency shelter cap that was supposed to go into effect on Wednesday. The ruling comes after an emergency hearing was held Tuesday, where the judge was asked for a temporary injunction to stop the state from turning away new families needing shelter.

Suffolk County Judge Debra Squires-Lee handed down her ruling late Wednesday afternoon and she has rejected the motion to halt the shelter cap after reviewing the arguments and evidence presented in court on Tuesday.

Squires-Lee heard from the group Lawyers for Civil Rights, who asked her to put a temporary injunction in place to stop the Massachusetts Office of Housing and Livable Communities from undermining the state’s right to shelter law after Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency back in August, since funds are limited and the number of migrants families coming into the emergency shelter system continues to quickly rise.

Just last month, she announced that, as of November 1, shelters will not be taking in more people and those looking to enter will be put on a wait list.

“With the cap in place, the shelters system will fill up imminently, the defendants have predicted, by possibly the end of the week. The families will then be placed on a wait list. Given the emergency nature of the shelter program, this is a lot like the fire department creating a wait list for families with ongoing house fires,” said Jacob Love, staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights.

In court Tuesday, Love argued that any changes to the shelter system starting Wednesday would be a direct violation of a legislative mandate requiring the state to provide 90-days’ notice to the legislature before changes go in effect. It was a notice that was not given, which prompted the judge to ask why to Massachusetts Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Parr.

“Why not send the information over consistent with the proviso and give them 90 days to take action?” Squires-Lee asked.

“Two responses to that, your honor. One is that there is a question as to whether or not, and we go into this in our brief, it’s not our primary argument, but there is some debate whether or not the notice provision applies in these circumstances, both in terms of the particular action that the agency is taking, but more importantly because we are in a time of deficiency,” Parr said.

Parr added that there may not be enough resources for shelters to tend to families.

“When you’re forecasting out, there’s not even enough money in the current appropriation to get through the end of the year with 7,500 families,” Parr added.

