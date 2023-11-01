Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

LIVE: Gov. Healey to discuss Amherst’s Affordable Homes Act

By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey is set to visit Amherst Wednesday afternoon.

She will be speaking at East Gables Studio Apartments for the town’s Afforadable Homes Act event.

Healey will be joined by Senator Jo Comerford, Representative Mindy Domb, and the state’s Secretary of Housing Edward Augustus.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling:...
Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag
Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware
Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Rain and some snow to start November
Rain and some snow to start November
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride

Latest News

The Hemingford American Legion has completed a new set of renovations.
Community comes together to provide luncheons for veterans
Lawyers for Civil Rights
Judge rules on cap to state’s emergency shelter program
Our first snowflakes of the season came just a couple of days after record-high heat toward the...
Western Mass. sees first snowflakes of the season
A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Chicopee on Monday.
Springfield man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop