LIVE: Gov. Healey to discuss Amherst’s Affordable Homes Act

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey is set to visit Amherst Wednesday afternoon.

She will be speaking at East Gables Studio Apartments for the town’s Afforadable Homes Act event.

Healey will be joined by Senator Jo Comerford, Representative Mindy Domb, and the state’s Secretary of Housing Edward Augustus.

