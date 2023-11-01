Monson crews respond to structure fire on Moulton Hill

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Monson responded to a structure fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Monson Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire in the area of Moulton Hill.

When crews arrived they were able to extinguish the blaze, containing a section of wall on the second floor of the home.

There is no word on any injuries, or if anyone has been displaced at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

