Rain and some snow to start November

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween played a late trick on western Mass to start the month of November, with an overperforming storm system and our first snow of the season! A vigorous upper low and strong upper-level energy and jet stream led to a longer and more intense period of snow than expected. While the greater Springfield area saw snow, nothing really stuck, but in the hills and even farther north into spots like south and Easthampton, and Holyoke, a few inches accumulated on trees, grass, and elevated surfaces! Luckily roads have stayed mainly wet and our system continues to move out this evening.

Dry, cold air continues to build into New England tonight and our first widespread freeze of the season is expected with lows falling into the lower and middle 20s. Skies become clear tonight and wind remains light to calm. Our growing season ended a few weeks ago, so no advisories or warnings for frost and subfreezing temperatures.

Sunshine is back Thursday and will help to bring temperatures up quickly. Highs only make it into the middle and upper 40s, which is a little cool for early November, but light westerly breezes and sun will make the day feel pleasant.

High pressure anchors over the Southeastern US over the next few days, which will bring a gradual warming trend to the Northeast. Cold and frosty again Friday morning, then milder in the afternoon with good sunshine. It won’t get quite as cold Friday night and temperatures should climb to near 60 over the weekend with above freezing temps at night. More clouds are expected this weekend, especially Saturday as a warm front moves by.

Our next chance for wet weather comes early next week with a system moving in from the Great Lakes. Shower chances increase late Monday through Tuesday.

