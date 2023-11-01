Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Springfield man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Chicopee on Monday.
A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Chicopee on Monday.(Chicopee Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Chicopee on Monday.

According to Chicopee Police, detectives in an unmarked cruiser allegedly saw 40-year-old Leon Jenkins of Springfield driving down Fuller Road around 2:30 p.m. Police say they recognized Jenkins, who had a suspended license, and pulled him over.

Jenkins was removed from his car and placed under arrest. He now faces several motor vehicle charges and a possession to distribute offense.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling:...
Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag
Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware
Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride
A firefighter in Kentucky died in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
A Chicopee man was arrested after police found two illegal guns on him.
Chicopee man arrested in Springfield on gun charges
Jody Kasper, who currently serves as chief of police in Northampton, has been selected as the...
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper named Nantucket’s new chief
The Diocese of Springfield has issued an updated list of “credibly accused clergy”.
Diocese of Springfield adds Reverend C. Victor Carrier to credibly accused list