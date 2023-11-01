Springfield man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Chicopee on Monday.

According to Chicopee Police, detectives in an unmarked cruiser allegedly saw 40-year-old Leon Jenkins of Springfield driving down Fuller Road around 2:30 p.m. Police say they recognized Jenkins, who had a suspended license, and pulled him over.

Jenkins was removed from his car and placed under arrest. He now faces several motor vehicle charges and a possession to distribute offense.

