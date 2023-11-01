Surprise Squad
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their costumes in search for a sweet treat.

One local neighborhood in Springfield known for their elaborate displays and great candy options saw big crowds.

Whether you were looking for something sweet or maybe a scare, this year, the residents of Gillette Street brewed up something special for the thousands of trick-or-treats who stopped by their neighborhood.

Its officially Halloween in Springfield which brought little ghosts and goblins searching for some treats to local streets.

All tricks aside, folks on Gillette Avenue were certainly in for a treat Tuesday night.

“It’s absolute chaos,” expressed Chris McKinnon of Springfield. “It’s a lot of fun, a lot of trick or treaters and the street is loaded with different houses, different decorations so it’s probably one of the best streets I’ve ever been on.”

Gillette Avenue in Springfield is known for enchanting displays, ghastly costumes and streets bustling with trick-or-treaters from near and far.

“I’ve taken walks here during the day and I had no idea at night they light up like they do!” said Noreen Talbot of East Longmeadow.

“What is your favorite part about trick-or-treating?” we asked.

“Looking at all the costumes!” added Josie of Springfield. “Very spooky!”

For one night only, the residential street is transformed into a scene straight out of a horror film, which brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to the neighborhood each and every year.

Because of heavy foot traffic, Springfield Police patrolled Gillette Avenue and other neighborhoods. They even had something for the kids who stopped by.

“Its nice that the Springfield Police are close by,” noted Talbot. “I saw them handing out candy to groups of kids, just to make it friendly.”

Western Mass News spoke with Chris McKinnon whose spent years perfecting his spooky display, he told us all the prep goes into one night only, he said clean up starts after the last trick-or-treater leaves.

