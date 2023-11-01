Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.

MGM Springfield announced that the show, which was scheduled for Wednesday at Symphony Hall, has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 12 “due to mechanical issues at the venue.”

They noted that tickets issued for Wednesday’s show will be honored at the November 12 performance.

Those who are unable to make the November 12 date can receive a refund at their point of purchase.

