Western Mass. sees first snowflakes of the season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first snowflakes of the season came just a couple of days after record-high heat toward the end of October.

On November 1, people across the country, including folks in western Massachusetts, got their first sign that winter is approaching with thick white flakes engulfing the Bay State’s skyline. Western Mass News caught up with folks who braved the just-above-freezing temperatures and said the winter weather is ahead of schedule.

“Way too early,” said Mike Davis of Westfield.

“Way too early, it’s way too early,” added Melanie Otero of Springfield. “Everybody feels the same. It’s way too early. It came so fast. Last week, it was 70 degrees.”

Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher told us those people might not be wrong. While snowfall in the middle of fall does happen in our region, he told us it’s more typical as we get closer to December.

“We weren’t expecting to see snow on November 1 and we certainly weren’t expecting to see a couple of inches of accumulation in the higher elevations, but it’s not out of the question to see snow. This is just a little bit earlier than we would typically see in a given season,” Maher explained.

However, with the unwelcome snow, some said it’s a sign the holiday season is almost here.

“It makes you feel like Christmas is around the corner,” Otero said.

“Sure, it’s a good way to start the holiday season,” Davis added.

However, the thin winter blanket serves as a warning for higher heating bills and breaking out the shovels.

“The heat bills are going to go up now,” Otero said. “Everybody is going to start getting sick and I have a bunch of kids, so it’s pretty quick.”

While the snowflakes were a shocking sight Wednesday morning, don’t worry. It’s looks like we’ll be back to fall weather as scheduled…at least in the near future.

