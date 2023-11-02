Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

2 men graduate from Hampden D.A.’s Emerging Adult Court of Hope program

A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District...
A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District Court system and, on Thursday, a ceremony was held for the latest round of graduates(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Mat Lafreniere and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District Court system and, on Thursday, a ceremony was held for the latest round of graduates

At the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, two young men from Springfield got a second chance after graduating from the Emerging Adult Court of Hope (EACH) program to begin their brand-new life.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni created the ‘Court of Hope’ as an alternative to jail time. It allows 18 to 24 years-olds, that fit certain criteria, to plead guilty to the charges they’re facing, but with the opportunity to have their records cleared at the end of the program. The participants take part in four phases that focus on relationship building, education, and career aspirations. The program was named EACH in an effort to highlight that each person deserves the opportunity to earn another shot.

“Providing hope, providing support to folks who really started behind from day one of their lives right, from no fault of their own, lots of challenges, lots of trauma, lots of bad things, and this is an opportunity to say ‘I’m going to disrupt this cycle,’” Gulluni explained.

In March, Western Mass News spoke one-on-one with the two prior graduates and Gulluni assured that they are sticking to their goals.

“Neither has committed another offense and we communicate with them. They’re happy, they’re well-adjusted, making money, working on buying houses, working on their careers,” Gulluni said.

On Thursday, the third and fourth graduates of the program were honored after completing the four-key steps to a new life.

“They helped me get my life together. I got my license, I’m going to college, I’ve got a career, you know. There’s things to be accomplished. They help you with everything,” said EACH graduate Zayan Dickson.

“I took a chance and here I am, made it,” added EACH graduate Joel Arroyo.

Dickson and Arroyo both told Western Mass News that they don’t know where they would be without each. Arroyo now has his CDL license and Dickson works for Behavioral Health Network as a recovery coach and has aspirations to become an EMT. They had this advice for both future and current participants.

“Don’t let the little things phase, you know. What I’m saying keep working towards your goals and keep trying to make your life better…It’s not easy, but you can make it. If I made it, he made it, and everyone made it, you can make it. It’s on you,” Arroyo and Dickson said.

Now with more resources, Gulluni hopes in the future they can expand this program to more cases outside of the Hampden District Court.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
A Seasonable End to the Week and Milder Weekend on the Way
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Gas prices are going down and they have been for a while, according to data from AAA, which...
Gas prices expected to continue falling
Western Mass News is examining election law in Massachusetts and what is legal and illegal when...
Getting Answers: examining Mass. election campaign laws
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2023 holiday special schedules
The UMass women’s basketball team is gearing up for tip-off with their first game in a few days...
UMass Minutewomen basketball preparing for new season under new head coach