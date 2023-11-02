2 men graduate from Hampden D.A.’s Emerging Adult Court of Hope program

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District Court system and, on Thursday, a ceremony was held for the latest round of graduates

At the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, two young men from Springfield got a second chance after graduating from the Emerging Adult Court of Hope (EACH) program to begin their brand-new life.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni created the ‘Court of Hope’ as an alternative to jail time. It allows 18 to 24 years-olds, that fit certain criteria, to plead guilty to the charges they’re facing, but with the opportunity to have their records cleared at the end of the program. The participants take part in four phases that focus on relationship building, education, and career aspirations. The program was named EACH in an effort to highlight that each person deserves the opportunity to earn another shot.

“Providing hope, providing support to folks who really started behind from day one of their lives right, from no fault of their own, lots of challenges, lots of trauma, lots of bad things, and this is an opportunity to say ‘I’m going to disrupt this cycle,’” Gulluni explained.

In March, Western Mass News spoke one-on-one with the two prior graduates and Gulluni assured that they are sticking to their goals.

“Neither has committed another offense and we communicate with them. They’re happy, they’re well-adjusted, making money, working on buying houses, working on their careers,” Gulluni said.

On Thursday, the third and fourth graduates of the program were honored after completing the four-key steps to a new life.

“They helped me get my life together. I got my license, I’m going to college, I’ve got a career, you know. There’s things to be accomplished. They help you with everything,” said EACH graduate Zayan Dickson.

“I took a chance and here I am, made it,” added EACH graduate Joel Arroyo.

Dickson and Arroyo both told Western Mass News that they don’t know where they would be without each. Arroyo now has his CDL license and Dickson works for Behavioral Health Network as a recovery coach and has aspirations to become an EMT. They had this advice for both future and current participants.

“Don’t let the little things phase, you know. What I’m saying keep working towards your goals and keep trying to make your life better…It’s not easy, but you can make it. If I made it, he made it, and everyone made it, you can make it. It’s on you,” Arroyo and Dickson said.

Now with more resources, Gulluni hopes in the future they can expand this program to more cases outside of the Hampden District Court.

