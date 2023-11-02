Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Massachusetts college student

A district attorney in Massachusetts says police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Salem State University student
A district attorney in Massachusetts says police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a...
A district attorney in Massachusetts says police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Salem State University student(file)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Salem State University student, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Missael Pena Canela, 18, of Salem, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting early Wednesday of Carl-Hens Beliard, 18.

Canela was arrested Wednesday evening by Salem police detectives and will be arraigned Thursday at Salem District Court. The court clerk's office said Canela hasn't yet been assigned a lawyer.

Salem police said they received a 911 call at about 1:24 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found Beliard inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday that a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting didn't appear to be a random act of violence. Police said there also doesn’t appear to be any ongoing threat to the Salem State University community, adding that the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

The shooting came as revelers had crowded the city for its annual Halloween celebration.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo described the shooting as a terrible act of violence. He said “our hearts go out to the Beliard family and to the Salem State University community,” and he thanked investigators.

Salem State University President John Keenan called the shooting “heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Beliard was a member of Worcester’s North High School varsity boys basketball team.

In May, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty honored members of the team for winning the Division 1 State Championship.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Cold, Frosty Start, but Sunshine Returns
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

The Massachusetts House has approved a sweeping gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws,...
Sweeping gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws passes in the Massachusetts House
New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the...
Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says
A bill that would ban individuals from carrying a gun into a person’s home without their...
Massachusetts House lawmakers unveil bill aimed at tightening state gun laws
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57