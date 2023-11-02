Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale

The home has 2,300 square feet of living space. (Source: zillow.com)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market.

The property in Kentwood, Louisiana has been listed for $1.2 million – a 336% increase from when it was last sold just two years ago.

The house last sold for $275,000 in February 2021.

According to the real estate listing, the home has 2,300 square feet of living space. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio and home furnishings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Sunny, Chilly This Afternoon, but Milder Temps on the Way
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
The UMass women’s basketball team is gearing up for tip-off with their first game in a few days...
UMass Minutewomen basketball preparing for new season under new head coach
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death