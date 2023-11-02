Surprise Squad
Gas prices expected to continue falling

By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices are going down and they have been for a while, according to data from AAA, which shows prices have been falling below the country’s national average of $3.50

AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told us that prices are usually expected to go down as we head into winter, but that demand right now is weak and that may be why we could see prices continue to drop in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States was $3.45. Data from AAA shows that Thursday’s price represents a decline of nine percent since October. It’s also a first-time drop below a national average of $3.50 since February. Schieldrop said this downtrend should continue at least until after the new year.

“By the end of the month, we could see prices start to drop by more than just a few cents every day, we might see pretty decent drops,” Schieldrop explained.

National prices are changing daily. In Massachusetts, as of Thursday, the average was approximately $3.44. Schieldrop also told us that before summer 2024, we might see prices going down even more, perhaps even below the $3 mark.

“So, hopefully, fingers crossed, we get to start talking about maybe prices dipping below $3 a gallon maybe a month from now, but we still have ways to go. $3.54 is a little bit higher than what we normally expect this time of year based on general trends, so I would say that based on my estimation with elevated oil prices currently, if it was a normal year, I think we may be 20 to 30 cents lower than we are right now,” Schieldrop added.

Schieldrop also said that the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas may also play a part in the prices staying where they are, going down even further, or coming back up in coming weeks.

