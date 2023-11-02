Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Getting Answers: examining Mass. election campaign laws

Western Mass News is examining election law in Massachusetts and what is legal and illegal when...
Western Mass News is examining election law in Massachusetts and what is legal and illegal when it comes to political campaigns.(WNEM)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is examining election law in Massachusetts and what is legal and illegal when it comes to political campaigns. To put it in simple terms, there aren’t laws in place in the Bay State regarding giving voters rides to the polls, but paying people to vote for a candidate is a different story.

Election day is approaching and in these final days, you may notice campaigning as candidates for municipal offices work to get as much support from voters that they can, but some actions can be illegal. Western Mass News is getting answers on state laws governing political candidates and their campaigns. We checked with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance and in a statement, we’re told:

“The campaign finance law does not prohibit candidates and their teams from driving voters to the polls. If a candidate’s campaign pays someone to drive, such as a bus service, it’s disclosed as an expenditure. Disclosure is not required for the use of personal vehicles, however.”

John Baick, a history professor at Western New England University, said most states want to give voters easy access to the polls.

“There are a couple of states that are trying to make it as hard as possible for people to vote, but most states, they want to encourage participation and the idea that there are some people that need a ride ‘cuz they don’t own a car, they don’t drive…the idea that some people want to vote as part as a community or church group, this is a wide accepted practice,” Baick said.

However, he said there are questionable actions.

“Giving people giveaways like when you give people things like shirts and meals, well, that’s a little more difficult because the idea of that is if you’re a supporter of mine, come to a dinner, if you’re a supporter of mine, shares a t-shirt, and for the most part, I can’t think that most people would be motivated to vote in exchange for a t-shirt,” Baick explained.

However, state law is clear on one thing. Mass. General Law Chapter 56, Section 32 states: “No person shall, directly or indirectly, pay, give or promise to a voter, any gift or reward to influence his vote or to induce him to withhold his vote.”

This includes paying people to vote for a certain candidate.

“In all situations of modern American life, if you vote and you get paid specifically for your vote, which means you are giving up one of your more sacred right as an American, that’s illegal,” Baick added.

Baick said anyone paying someone to vote a certain way faces serious charges as well. Fines and serving time and prison are both possibilities.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
A Seasonable End to the Week and Milder Weekend on the Way
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District...
2 men graduate from Hampden D.A.’s Emerging Adult Court of Hope program
Gas prices are going down and they have been for a while, according to data from AAA, which...
Gas prices expected to continue falling
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2023 holiday special schedules
The UMass women’s basketball team is gearing up for tip-off with their first game in a few days...
UMass Minutewomen basketball preparing for new season under new head coach