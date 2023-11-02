Getting Answers: examining Mass. election campaign laws

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is examining election law in Massachusetts and what is legal and illegal when it comes to political campaigns. To put it in simple terms, there aren’t laws in place in the Bay State regarding giving voters rides to the polls, but paying people to vote for a candidate is a different story.

Election day is approaching and in these final days, you may notice campaigning as candidates for municipal offices work to get as much support from voters that they can, but some actions can be illegal. Western Mass News is getting answers on state laws governing political candidates and their campaigns. We checked with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance and in a statement, we’re told:

“The campaign finance law does not prohibit candidates and their teams from driving voters to the polls. If a candidate’s campaign pays someone to drive, such as a bus service, it’s disclosed as an expenditure. Disclosure is not required for the use of personal vehicles, however.”

John Baick, a history professor at Western New England University, said most states want to give voters easy access to the polls.

“There are a couple of states that are trying to make it as hard as possible for people to vote, but most states, they want to encourage participation and the idea that there are some people that need a ride ‘cuz they don’t own a car, they don’t drive…the idea that some people want to vote as part as a community or church group, this is a wide accepted practice,” Baick said.

However, he said there are questionable actions.

“Giving people giveaways like when you give people things like shirts and meals, well, that’s a little more difficult because the idea of that is if you’re a supporter of mine, come to a dinner, if you’re a supporter of mine, shares a t-shirt, and for the most part, I can’t think that most people would be motivated to vote in exchange for a t-shirt,” Baick explained.

However, state law is clear on one thing. Mass. General Law Chapter 56, Section 32 states: “No person shall, directly or indirectly, pay, give or promise to a voter, any gift or reward to influence his vote or to induce him to withhold his vote.”

This includes paying people to vote for a certain candidate.

“In all situations of modern American life, if you vote and you get paid specifically for your vote, which means you are giving up one of your more sacred right as an American, that’s illegal,” Baick added.

Baick said anyone paying someone to vote a certain way faces serious charges as well. Fines and serving time and prison are both possibilities.

