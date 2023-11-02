A Seasonable End to the Week and Milder Weekend on the Way

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a sunny and seasonably chilly day across western Mass with afternoon highs ranging in the middle to upper 40s for most. Temperatures cool quickly right after sunset, then steady out for a few hours as a batch of clouds rolls in.

Patchy clouds give way to clear skies before sunrise, so temperatures should fall back into the middle 20s with frost likely to start the day Friday.

Friday will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and milder afternoon temperatures maxing out in the lower to middle 50s-about normal for early November. Expect more of a breeze with southerly wind gusts to 20-25mph at times.

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend. Friday night won’t be as cold with most falling into the low 30s thanks to increasing clouds. Lots of clouds stick around Saturday, but we remain dry and mild with highs nearing 60. A front may briefly dip through Saturday night into Sunday morning with a shower or sprinkle, then we go back to partly cloudy skies Sunday and highs near 60. A nice weekend overall!

Monday will be a mostly dry day and possibly a touch cooler than the weekend, but highs return to near 60 Tuesday ahead of a passing cold front. This front will bring back a chance for rain showers along with more of a breeze. Cooler air follows this system for Wednesday and Thursday and another batch of rain or a rain/snow mix is possible.

