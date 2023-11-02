Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst is being accused of voter fraud, just five days away from election night.

Hurst denied those voter fraud claims. According to affidavits obtained by Western Mass News, Springfield Election Department officials reported unusual early voting and voter registration activity this past Friday through Sunday where poll workers claim they saw voters being assisted to vote for Hurst.

The affidavits on file at the city’s law department then claim the voters asked poll workers for payments of $10 after casting their ballots. An elections assistant with the city reported in the affidavit overhearing people saying “Vote for Hurst and get ten dollars.”

Just a day after these claims were brought to light, Hurst is strongly denying his campaign paid cash for votes and said his team runs a clean campaign.

“Any accusations that my team paid residents, in exchange for their vote, is unequivocally false and nothing more than a last minute smear campaign by an administration that is vulnerable for the first time in 16 years,” Hurst explained.

His opponent and current Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement on Thursday to address these voter fraud claims and said:

“Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez on Saturday, October 28, reported suspicious activity during early voting to our office. We immediately referred her to City Solicitor Judge John Payne. These allegations are very serious and upsetting to me. Voting is a sacred trust and should be treated as such. The integrity of our elections must be protected. This is a legal matter which has been reported to the proper authorities by Solicitor Judge Payne.”

