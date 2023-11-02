Study examines Black women’s increased risk for cancer from hair relaxer

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on a Boston University study that highlights an increased risk for Black women to develop uterine cancer after receiving a particular hair treatment.

“She told me my biopsy came back and that it was confirmed that I did have cancer,” said Kenya Appling from Wisconsin.

It’s a moment Appling will never forget.

“At that moment, it was a shock. I didn’t know what to think,” Appling explained. “What did I do to deserve this? What could have I done differently?”

However, the factor that could bring more shock is all of this may have started from her hair.

“I’ve been getting hair relaxers since I was a little girl and you start to think that this is something, as a little girl, that was beyond your control,” Appling explained.

Thankfully, Appling’s cancer is now in remission. Now, she’s taking legal action against the companies that put these relaxer products on the shelves and could have put her in this position.

“People should have a choice on how they wear their hair, but they should be provided a safe choice,” said Dr. Kimberly Bertrand.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the link between Black women developing uterine cancer and chemical hair relaxers, but to understand the connection, we start by taking a step back. We spoke with locally based, nationally renowned dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy on the history of the hair relaxer.

“I would say in the 60s, there was an embracing of natural hair. People wore afros and things like that. Then, in the 70s and 80s, people were in the workforce and there was a lot of pressure in certain professions more conservative like law. People were sent home because people felt like their hair was unkept,” Lenzy said. “Studies show that 90 percent of Black women have relaxed their hair in life.”

Those hair treatments were a resource to keep Black women from being sent home, but now, those relaxers are the focus of Boston University’s widely regarded research study connecting relaxers to the deadly disease. Bertrand was the lead author of that research.

“This study really came about as one of the first large perspective cohorts of Black women and our goals were really to identify risk factors for increased rates of cancer in Black women in the United States,” Bertrand said.

It goes even deeper than that. Lenzy, a co-author on the report, also highlighted why research like this can make all the difference.

“We are finding that women who have used chemical hair relaxers at least twice a year for a least four years had a greater than 50 percent risk…that’s huge,” Lenzy added. “Black women have a lower incident of uterine cancer, compared to white women, but when we do get it, we have more than a 50 percent increased death rate.”

The study showed that one group of women in particular may be more vulnerable than the rest.

“So we found that the association was really apparent with postmenopausal women in particular,” Bertrand explained. “Postmenopausal women are already at higher risk for uterine cancer to begin with. It’s a fairly rare disease in younger women.”

However, there’s still a chance for younger women. For Appling, who is 42 years old, the consequences didn’t stop at just a cancer diagnosis. Her family’s future was halted.

“Well, I had a hysterectomy, so I’m unable to have children and I feel that it was something that was snatched from me because, as women, you want the pregnancy, you want the child,” Appling noted.

Where do we go from here and how can women protect themselves from risking an unwanted cancer diagnosis, like Appling’s?

“Parabens, you want to look out for thylades. These are things that are included in many products and we want to try to decrease our exposure to these because we are at the tip of the iceberg in figuring out the extent of these chemicals,” Lenzy explained. “Look at your labels very important.”

Lenzy also cited an important piece of legislation that protects black women and their natural hair

“I encourage my patients to think about wearing their hair naturally. I’m really excited about the CROWN Act, which allows people to not be discriminated against because of their hairstyle of choice,” Lenzy noted.

That push to wear your hair freely is a message Appling doubles down on.

“You don’t have to have your hair straight to look beautiful. You look beautiful just the way you are. Whether it’s kinky, curly straight, nappy, whatever you want to call it, you’re beautiful just the way you are,” Appling said.

