Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Suspect arrested in connection with Holyoke stabbing

Francheska Vazquez
Francheska Vazquez(Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Ben Coplin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police have made an arrest after a woman was stabbed on October 26.

They said the victim was found in an alley on Sargeant Street with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said they’ve arrested 31-year-old Francheska Vazquez and she is facing multiple charges including assault to murder.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Cold, Frosty Start, but Sunshine Returns
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Governor Healey met with several community leaders who are on the ground working with those...
Gov. Healey discusses Affordable Housing Act amid housing crisis
Lots of sunshine on tap the next few days, but staying very cold at night.
Janna's Thursday Forecast