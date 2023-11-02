Suspect arrested in connection with Holyoke stabbing
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police have made an arrest after a woman was stabbed on October 26.
They said the victim was found in an alley on Sargeant Street with multiple stab wounds.
Investigators said they’ve arrested 31-year-old Francheska Vazquez and she is facing multiple charges including assault to murder.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.