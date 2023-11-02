Suspect arrested in connection with Holyoke stabbing

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police have made an arrest after a woman was stabbed on October 26.

They said the victim was found in an alley on Sargeant Street with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said they’ve arrested 31-year-old Francheska Vazquez and she is facing multiple charges including assault to murder.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

