Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

UMass Minutewomen basketball preparing for new season under new head coach

The UMass women’s basketball team is gearing up for tip-off with their first game in a few days...
The UMass women’s basketball team is gearing up for tip-off with their first game in a few days and the Minutewomen are looking for strong results after not making last year’s NCAA tournament.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass women’s basketball team is gearing up for tip-off with their first game in a few days and the Minutewomen are looking for strong results after not making last year’s NCAA tournament.

Clutch shots and the thrill of another basketball season are on the way for the UMass women’s team and new head coach Mike Leflar told Western Mass News that he and his players are excited to get started.

“We haven’t been in very many adverse situations yet, but I know that will test us and I’m excited to see how we respond as a staff and how we respond as a team when we are tested on the court together,” Leflar explained.

Leflar was officially named head coach in April after joining the program as an assistant coach in 2018. Last season, UMass lost in the Atlantic-10 conference finals, missing the cut to play in the NCAA national tournament.

With lots of new talent added to their squad, including graduate transfers Brelynn Bellamy and Tori Hyduke, the team is looking for redemption and achieve personal goals.

“I’m just expecting a lot of fun on the court and a team that’s all bought in,” Bellamy said.

“I’m really just looking to have fun and play with my teammates,” Hyduke added. “It would be great to win the whole thing and go to the tournament. It is an entirely different team, except for three returning players.”

This season also marks the first one without some key players, including the program’s all-time points leader Sam Breen. The Minutewomen did some training and exhibition in Croatia in August, while also taking the time to build chemistry.

“It’s been great. Practices really have lots of high energy, (and) we all share the ball,” Hyduke explained.

“Our bond has been really strong so far. I think you could really see it during our exhibition game…we played together. Leflar always says that he wants us to be together and I think that we really embrace that,” Bellamy said.

The Minutewomen have posted a combined 105-49 record since Leflar joined the staff. Now in the big job, he expects a winning attitude and good effort.

“we do things the right way every day, and the scoreboard will take care of itself,” Leflar explained.

The UMass Minutewomen host Saint Peter’s on Monday night, with the tip scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Mullins Center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Sunny, Chilly This Afternoon, but Milder Temps on the Way
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Mulry, the head coach of the Girl’s Volleyball team at Longmeadow High School tells Western...
Longmeadow Girl’s Volleyball teams eyes State Championship going into postseason
We have more Week 8 Highlights from across the area.
Week 8: Boy’s Soccer, Girl’s Soccer, Football
Week 8 was a thrilling week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.
Week 8: Football, Girl’s Volleyball
Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center
UMass hockey off to hot start ahead of games against conference rival