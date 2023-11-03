Surprise Squad
Al Pacino to pay girlfriend $30,000 a month in child support

Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) - Al Pacino will be required to pay $30,000 per month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah for the couple’s 5-month-old son Roman.

Pacino, 83, will share legal custody with Alfallah, 29, though she will have primary physical custody, per reports.

In addition to the base amount of $30,000 per month in child support, plus a percentage of annual income over $2.5 million, Pacino will pay $13,000 per month for a night nurse and agreed to contribute $15,000 per year to a college fund for their child.

The “Godfather” actor will also be responsible for any medical expenses not covered by health insurance.

The pair have been publicly linked since April 2022 and were rumored to have begun dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roman was born in June 2023.

After filing the custody agreement in September, the pair confirmed to multiple outlets that they are still together.

Pacino has three other children from prior relationships. He shares Julie Pacino, 34, with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. He was 74 and she was 22 when they started dating in 2017.

