CBS, ABC, FOX announce 2023 holiday special schedules

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s that time of year! We now know when some of your favorite classic holiday specials and perhaps some new favorites will be coming to your television.

From Olaf to Santa, Rudolph to parades and everything in between, there’s something for everyone during the holiday season.

Below is a full schedule of the holiday specials coming to ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

The Greatest @HomeVideos - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - 8 p.m. on ABC40

The Great Christmas Light Fight: All-Stars 2 - 10 p.m. on ABC40

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Reindeer in Here - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Robbie the Reindeer - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

The Santa Clause - 8 p.m. on ABC40

The Great Christmas Light Fight - 10 p.m. on ABC40

MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 5, 7, 8, AND 18

The Price is Right at Night: Christmas Week Monday, Thursday, and Friday - 8 p.m. on CBS 3 Tuesday - 9 p.m. on CBS 3



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Press Your Luck’s Holiday Extravaganza - 10 p.m. on ABC40

TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas - 9 p.m. on FOX 6

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Mickey Saves Christmas - 7 p.m. on ABC40

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure - 7:30 p.m. on ABC40

Frozen - 8 p.m. on ABC40

The Great Christmas Light Fight - 10 p.m. on ABC40

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town - 8 p.m. on ABC40

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights - 9 p.m. on ABC40

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

CMA Country Christmas - 8 p.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

National Christmas Tree Lighting - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Frosty the Snowman - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m. on CBS 3

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Disney Prep and Landing - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice - 8:30 p.m. on ABC40

The Great Christmas Light Fight - 9 p.m. on ABC40

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 - 8 p.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

The 25th Annual ‘A Home for the Holidays’ - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Fit for Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

When Christmas was Young - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

Home Alone - 8 p.m. on ABC40

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - 10 a.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on CBS 3

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Note: schedule subject to change

