CBS, ABC, FOX announce 2023 holiday special schedules

The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s that time of year! We now know when some of your favorite classic holiday specials and perhaps some new favorites will be coming to your television.

From Olaf to Santa, Rudolph to parades and everything in between, there’s something for everyone during the holiday season.

Below is a full schedule of the holiday specials coming to ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

  • The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

  • The Greatest @HomeVideos - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

  • The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - 8 p.m. on ABC40
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight: All-Stars 2 - 10 p.m. on ABC40

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

  • Reindeer in Here - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
  • Robbie the Reindeer - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

  • The Santa Clause - 8 p.m. on ABC40
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight - 10 p.m. on ABC40

MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 5, 7, 8, AND 18

  • The Price is Right at Night: Christmas Week
    • Monday, Thursday, and Friday - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
    • Tuesday - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

  • Press Your Luck’s Holiday Extravaganza - 10 p.m. on ABC40
  • TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas - 9 p.m. on FOX 6

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

  • Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

  • Mickey Saves Christmas - 7 p.m. on ABC40
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure - 7:30 p.m. on ABC40
  • Frozen - 8 p.m. on ABC40
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight - 10 p.m. on ABC40
  • MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

  • MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

  • Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town - 8 p.m. on ABC40
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights - 9 p.m. on ABC40
  • The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

  • CMA Country Christmas - 8 p.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

  • National Christmas Tree Lighting - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

  • Frosty the Snowman - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
  • Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m. on CBS 3

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

  • LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

  • Disney Prep and Landing - 8 p.m. on ABC40
  • Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice - 8:30 p.m. on ABC40
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight - 9 p.m. on ABC40
  • LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - 8 p.m. on FOX 6

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

  • iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 - 8 p.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

  • The 25th Annual ‘A Home for the Holidays’ - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
  • Fit for Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

  • When Christmas was Young - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
  • Home Alone - 8 p.m. on ABC40

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

  • Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - 10 a.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

  • Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

  • New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on CBS 3
  • Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Note: schedule subject to change

