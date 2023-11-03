Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Chicopee Planning Committee votes to build new Starbucks, despite community outcry

Ongoing talks about the possibility of another drive-thru coffee shop coming to the Memorial Drive area have many nearby residents like Kristi Bart concerned.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “It’s nice and quiet here. Let’s keep it that way,” said Kristi Bart.

Ongoing talks about the possibility of another drive-thru coffee shop coming to the Memorial Drive area have many nearby residents like Kristi Bart concerned.

“Mostly I get concerned about the drive-thru’s, the noise, the trash because I’d like to think people will pick up everything but they don’t,” said Bart.

And others, sharing in Bart’s worry. Sue Nimchick lives on James Street., she says the area already has enough traffic as it is.

“It’s dangerous, the location is wrong, wrong, wrong,” said Nimchick.

Nimchick argues that the Memorial Drive rotary is already too dangerous.

“Does Starbucks even know this? They shouldn’t just be concerned with the quality of their coffee. How about the quality of life and public safety?” said Nimchick.

“My mom owns two homes in Chicopee, in the neighborhood of this proposed Starbucks, and she has zero say. Her quality of life, her ability to enjoy her own property that she purchased is at stake,” said Tammy Martin-Griffin.

Some Chicopee City Councilors say they hear the concerns of their constituents.

“I think there’s some serious safety concerns with this property,” said City Councilor Derek Debosz.

Proponents of the development say a new Starbucks will not raise current traffic volume, but instead serve the thousands of daily motorists that already pass through the area.

But neighbors are skeptical and say this kind of change isn’t welcomed.

“Let our neighborhoods stay peaceful the way they are,” said Bart.

Thursday Night, the Chicopee Planning Board voted to move ahead with the proposed plans and said that these plans would be presented before the full Chicopee City Council at their next meeting.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
Milder Friday with good sunshine, then turning a touch warmer this weekend, but with more clouds.
A Seasonable End to the Week and Milder Weekend on the Way
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

“Who wants to be stressed going to school?” said Yessina Ramos.
Parents concerned for their children’s safety after consistent bus delays
Western Mass News spoke with City Clerk Brenna Murphy Mcgee to learn more.
Getting Answers: A look into the Pro’s and Con’s of Mail-in Voting
Milder Friday with good sunshine, then turning a touch warmer this weekend, but with more clouds.
Janna's Friday Forecast
A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District...
2 men graduate from Hampden D.A.’s Emerging Adult Court of Hope program