Chicopee Planning Committee votes to build new Starbucks, despite community outcry

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “It’s nice and quiet here. Let’s keep it that way,” said Kristi Bart.

Ongoing talks about the possibility of another drive-thru coffee shop coming to the Memorial Drive area have many nearby residents like Kristi Bart concerned.

“Mostly I get concerned about the drive-thru’s, the noise, the trash because I’d like to think people will pick up everything but they don’t,” said Bart.

And others, sharing in Bart’s worry. Sue Nimchick lives on James Street., she says the area already has enough traffic as it is.

“It’s dangerous, the location is wrong, wrong, wrong,” said Nimchick.

Nimchick argues that the Memorial Drive rotary is already too dangerous.

“Does Starbucks even know this? They shouldn’t just be concerned with the quality of their coffee. How about the quality of life and public safety?” said Nimchick.

“My mom owns two homes in Chicopee, in the neighborhood of this proposed Starbucks, and she has zero say. Her quality of life, her ability to enjoy her own property that she purchased is at stake,” said Tammy Martin-Griffin.

Some Chicopee City Councilors say they hear the concerns of their constituents.

“I think there’s some serious safety concerns with this property,” said City Councilor Derek Debosz.

Proponents of the development say a new Starbucks will not raise current traffic volume, but instead serve the thousands of daily motorists that already pass through the area.

But neighbors are skeptical and say this kind of change isn’t welcomed.

“Let our neighborhoods stay peaceful the way they are,” said Bart.

Thursday Night, the Chicopee Planning Board voted to move ahead with the proposed plans and said that these plans would be presented before the full Chicopee City Council at their next meeting.

