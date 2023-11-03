Surprise Squad
Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle adding more stops to her 2024 tour

FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April...
FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is adding multiple dates to her 2024 tour.

According to multiple reports, Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will be kicking off next year in North Carolina in February before wrapping up in June in Alabama.

Billboard reports that Daigle’s single “Thank God I Do” was atop its Hot Christian Songs chart in September and became one of seven hits to have led Hot Christian Songs for at least 20 weeks since the list launched in June 2003.

The 32-year-old singer is currently touring until the end of the year with scheduled stops in California, Oregon and Texas.

More information on tickets and tour stops can be found online.

