Hurst, Sarno respond to voter fraud allegations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With less than one week until election night, we continue to bring you the latest following voter fraud allegations against Springfield City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Justin Hurst. He and incumbent mayor Domenic Sarno both responded to the claims in our Western Mass News studio during a taping of this weekend’s Getting Answers program.

Hurst continued to deny any wrongdoing. He said he “has never and will never” pay for votes. Instead, pointing the finger at his opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno, who called these allegations “upsetting.”

“We don’t pay anybody for their vote and we haven’t paid anybody for their vote,” Hurst noted.

Just days after allegations of voter fraud came to light, Hurst adamantly denied the claims during Friday’s taping of Getting Answers with Dave Madsen. However, election workers told a different story, according to sworn affidavits obtained by Western Mass News. Poll workers described what they saw during the final weekend of early voting and said, in part:

“I observed that approximately 50% of the people coming in to the election dept. on Saturday, October 28 were not registered to vote.”

“I saw a scrawny guy with a light blue hoodie in a lot Spanish speaking people into the elections dept. He said to the people in Spanish ‘Vote for Hurst and you’ll get ten dollars.”

After reviewing surveillance video, Springfield Elections Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez outlined what she saw.

“...Many individuals who were dropped off in the black Suburban and black Expedition entered city hall, voted, and left in the same aforementioned vehicles.”

“...Two women and one man can be seen showing the man in the red/white/blue shirt something. The man then proceeds to take out what appears to be a large bundle of cash and peel off a bill and hands it to each person.”

However, Hurst, who has maintained his innocence, pointed the finger at his opponent, Sarno.

“We know that this is a coordinated effort from the mayor and his administration to smear what has been a clean campaign,” Hurst explained.

Sarno, who is running for his sixth term and also a guest on Getting Answers, said the surveillance footage speaks for itself.

“Judge Payne indicated to me that they viewed a video on to check that. It’s all there and it’s unfortunate, but we want to make sure we protect the integrity of the elections,” Sarno said. “…and we are going to do that. It’s made me very concerned and it’s very upsetting to me.”

The matter has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office. We reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and were told they can neither confirm nor deny if there is an ongoing investigation. We also reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and they declined to comment at this time.

