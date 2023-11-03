Getting Answers: A look into the Pro’s and Con’s of Mail-in Voting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Election Day is almost here.

Come November 7, voters across Massachusetts will head to their polling places.

But some may cast their votes early, with absentee ballots or early voting, while similar, communities in the Bay State can choose to opt in or out of this option. In Holyoke, in-person early voting is not a choice this year.

Western Mass News spoke with City Clerk Brenna Murphy Mcgee to learn more.

“Financially it didn’t make financial sense for the city to hold early voting in person, however, we do still do the early voting through the mail which the deadline has passed now,” said Mcgee.

She tells us the Board of Registrars voted unanimously, after looking at the numbers from elections in previous years. However, the city did offer early voting with mail-in absentee ballots, which she says has its advantages.

“You never know what’s going to pop up on election day whether it be weather or someones is sick,” said Mcgee.

While those advantages are clear there are also drawbacks.

“We have to pay people to basically as of They’re a poll worker throughout the day and just, of course, the cost of the supplies, and it’s a just a lot more work for the city clerks office on top of all the mail in stuff were doing as well,” said Mcgee.

During the last presidential election, concerns about accuracy and fraud increased, we asked Mcgee if voters should be worried.

The state of Massachusetts is really good about putting a lot of protocols in place, that we have to follow in here as election officials. There are applications, we match signatures…when election day comes, all of those ballots are sealed and brought to the correct polling location. They’re all checked in again on the voting list before they’re put in their correct tabulator,” said Mcgee.

Mcgee tells me for next year’s presidential election in-person early voting will be offered in Holyoke.

