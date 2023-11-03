Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Getting Answers: A look into the Pro’s and Con’s of Mail-in Voting

Western Mass News spoke with City Clerk Brenna Murphy Mcgee to learn more.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Election Day is almost here.

Come November 7, voters across Massachusetts will head to their polling places.

But some may cast their votes early, with absentee ballots or early voting, while similar, communities in the Bay State can choose to opt in or out of this option. In Holyoke, in-person early voting is not a choice this year.

Western Mass News spoke with City Clerk Brenna Murphy Mcgee to learn more.

“Financially it didn’t make financial sense for the city to hold early voting in person, however, we do still do the early voting through the mail which the deadline has passed now,” said Mcgee.

She tells us the Board of Registrars voted unanimously, after looking at the numbers from elections in previous years. However, the city did offer early voting with mail-in absentee ballots, which she says has its advantages.

“You never know what’s going to pop up on election day whether it be weather or someones is sick,” said Mcgee.

While those advantages are clear there are also drawbacks.

“We have to pay people to basically as of They’re a poll worker throughout the day and just, of course, the cost of the supplies, and it’s a just a lot more work for the city clerks office on top of all the mail in stuff were doing as well,” said Mcgee.

During the last presidential election, concerns about accuracy and fraud increased, we asked Mcgee if voters should be worried.

The state of Massachusetts is really good about putting a lot of protocols in place, that we have to follow in here as election officials. There are applications, we match signatures…when election day comes, all of those ballots are sealed and brought to the correct polling location. They’re all checked in again on the voting list before they’re put in their correct tabulator,” said Mcgee.

Mcgee tells me for next year’s presidential election in-person early voting will be offered in Holyoke.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Fans of Bob Dylan will have to wait a few more days to see him perform in Springfield.
Wednesday’s Bob Dylan concert in Springfield rescheduled
Halloween is here and that can only mean one thing: kids dusted off the spider webs from their...
Springfield neighborhood well-known for Halloween displays sees crowds
Milder Friday with good sunshine, then turning a touch warmer this weekend, but with more clouds.
A Seasonable End to the Week and Milder Weekend on the Way
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Ongoing talks about the possibility of another drive-thru coffee shop coming to the Memorial...
Chicopee Planning Committee votes to build new Starbucks, despite community outcry
“Who wants to be stressed going to school?” said Yessina Ramos.
Parents concerned for their children’s safety after consistent bus delays
Milder Friday with good sunshine, then turning a touch warmer this weekend, but with more clouds.
Janna's Friday Forecast
A local program is helping reform emerging adults who have cycled through the Hampden District...
2 men graduate from Hampden D.A.’s Emerging Adult Court of Hope program