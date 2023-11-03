Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

A man killed a woman, left her body in a car, then boarded a flight to Kenya from Boston, police say

Massachusetts State Police say a man killed a woman, left her body in a car in Boston, then boarded a flight for Kenya
Suspect arrested in connection with Holyoke stabbing
Suspect arrested in connection with Holyoke stabbing(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A man killed a woman, left her body in a car in Boston, then boarded a flight to Kenya, authorities said Thursday.

The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport in Boston, the Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. Mbitu, of Whitman, had been reported missing by her family on Monday.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Kangethe of Lowell and have obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release. They said they're working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

Kangethe, 40, and Mbitu knew each other, police said, adding that there is no threat to the public or airport visitors.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son

Latest News

A district attorney in Massachusetts says police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Massachusetts college student
The Massachusetts House has approved a sweeping gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws,...
Sweeping gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws passes in the Massachusetts House
New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the...
Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says
A bill that would ban individuals from carrying a gun into a person’s home without their...
Massachusetts House lawmakers unveil bill aimed at tightening state gun laws