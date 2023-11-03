Mass. Attorney General visits Sheriff’s All-Inclusive Support Services center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell made a stop in Springfield Friday morning to get her first look at a special program run by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Campbell heard from clients at the All-Inclusive Support Services center, AISS, about how it has changed their lives.

Several clients were able to share how the programs at AISS turned their lives around and got them on the right track. Among those who attended, several local and state officials including Attorney General Andrea Campbell, called the experience “inspirational.”

“I appreciated the vulnerability of the participants in sharing how they struggled with alcoholism or other types of criminality, or something that they suffered that pushed them in that direction and how this program transformed their life to choose a different path,” Campbell says.

The Attorney General made her first visit to the facility, getting a tour and an understanding of what AISS has to offer. The building has been open since 2019, giving formerly incarcerated clients the opportunity to receive help through employment and financial assistance, addiction recovery-related assistance, community needs and other support groups free of charge.

Among the clients is Springfield, resident Charles Jones, a graduate and participant in the fathers in trust program.

“It is a movement for men that are trying to get custody of their kids, that want to be productive in their kid’s life and in society. It teaches us how to be better parents, better men, better neighbors,” he says.

Jones also told Western Mass News he now has custody of two of his children and is thankful for all in the office who heard him and others.

“It’s nice to see that the officials are actually coming out and hearing what the community has to say, and not just sitting there and being officials, being elected, and not actually taking an account of how we feel and what we’re going through or what we’ve been through and how we can work together to do better,” Jones says.

Campbell says she felt a personal connection to what she heard knowing how tough it was for her growing up without her parents. She believes the future is looking bright for AISS.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell told Western Mass News, “This is a model... You do not understand until you visit and participate in the conversation and discussion with the clients. Now the question is, how do we make sure that this available to everyone across the commonwealth?”

Campbell hopes there are more AISS facilities, or anything similar, across the commonwealth so that those who need help get what they need.

