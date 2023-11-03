Parents concerned for their children’s safety after consistent bus delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Continued concerns over children’s commutes to class.

“Who wants to be stressed going to school?” said Yessina Ramos.

Western Mass News is hearing from Springfield parents about the daily bus delays their students face heading to and from class.

Yessina Ramos’ 13-year-old heads across the city every day to make it to Kiley Middle School, but it’s becoming more common she gets there after the bell has already rung. Her family says sometimes the bus doesn’t even reach her until 30 to 45 minutes after it’s initially supposed to be there.

“My other son doesn’t have a bus. So I have to bring him every day to high school and he’s late because this bus is late; and if the bus never comes, I have to go all the way to Kiley and bring her and then come all the way down to Sci-Tech, and you know, it’s inconvenient! If they’re not in school, they’re missing quality time with their teachers, learning, yeah!” said Ramos.

And it’s the same way for pickup too.

“The bus is usually supposed to be here around 3-30 to 3-40, but it comes at 5, 6 o’clock; so yes, that’s my concern ‘cause I don’t know where is she, you know, it’s scary,” said Ramos.

For Rhonda Latney’s grandaughter, it’s a similar story.

“I was surprised to find out from my granddaughter that her bus stop schedule is for 6-45, at times it would be anywhere from a half-hour or the latest 45 minutes waiting for the bus to pick her up; and by the time the bus came to pick her up, she was cold, exposed to the element, and she was frightened because it was her and one other person,” said Latney.

The former Springfield bus driver tells us when she drove those buses in the late 80s and early 90s.

“You had monitors on the bus, you had a flux of drivers. There was never even an issue of wanting to work for it [the company] because the hours were good for parents,” said Latney.

We brought Rhonda and Yessina’s concerns to the school department, they say they’re aware of the issues with “First Student”, the bus company that currently holds the bussing contract with the city.

“We’ve been in constant communication with ‘First Student’ and we know that they’re doing all that they can, but the truth is, it’s unacceptable for us and for our families. We’ve actually began to implement fines against First Student for lateness,” said Azell Cavaan, Chief Communication officer for Springfield Public Schools.

First Student provided a statement to Western Mass News and cited the nationwide driver shortage, which started earlier this year, as the reason for the delays.

They say:

“Depending on daily staffing levels, we are having to adjust some bus routes. While this can cause delays, it enables us to provide transportation to all students. We continue to actively recruit, hire, and train new drivers in Springfield. We currently have 18 candidates in various stages of training and hope to add them to our workforce in the coming weeks.”

Regardless of the shortage, Rhonda and Yessina, just want to make sure they kids are safe.

“It’s our kids, our future, they need to be at school on time,” said Ramos.

