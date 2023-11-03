Surprise Squad
Pittsfield Police identify remains found in city park

Pittsfield Police have confirmed the identity of human remains found in Wahconah Park on...
Pittsfield Police have confirmed the identity of human remains found in Wahconah Park on October 10.(file)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police have confirmed the identity of human remains found in Wahconah Park on October 10.

Investigators said a city employee found the remains of 43-year-old Luis Lopez-Lopez while cutting brush in the park. They noted that Lopez-Lopez had recent addresses in Pittsfield and Greenfield.

The chief medical examiner is still working to identify cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case has been asked to contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 576, the department’s tip line at (413) 448-9706, or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.

