Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Seasonably Mild This Weekend, but With More Clouds

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had another cold morning followed by sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Though breezy, we did manage to reach highs in the middle to even a few upper 50s across western Mass.

Dry weather continues tonight along with a lighter, but still healthy breeze out of the South. Some upper-level energy will bring in scattered clouds for much of the night, which will keep temperatures closer to freezing. A breeze will add a chill but also inhibit frost formation.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW AT 4PM

High pressure off the coast will keep a solid southwesterly flow in place this weekend, leading to milder temperatures. Lots of clouds around Saturday, but highs climb to near 60 and we keep dry conditions. Breezes look lighter out of the south-southwest.

A weak cold front will push southward Sunday, keeping clouds around, but also some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures remain mild with upper 50s on tap for most and our weather stays dry as the front fizzles out. Northwesterly breezes will bring in a slightly cooler day Monday, but closer to normal. A cold front approaches Monday night with our next shower chance coming overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures look mild enough for all rain, but it doesn’t look like we will get much. Tuesday looks mild with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon.

Drier, cooler air builds in behind a cold front for mid-week, then our next system looks to approach late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will bring rain showers, but they could begin as a wintry mix, especially in the hills. Something to watch for now.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire

Latest News

Lots of clouds around this weekend, especially Saturday. We keep dry weather and seasonably...
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Milder Friday with good sunshine, then turning a touch warmer this weekend, but with more clouds.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast