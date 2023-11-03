Seasonably Mild This Weekend, but With More Clouds

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had another cold morning followed by sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Though breezy, we did manage to reach highs in the middle to even a few upper 50s across western Mass.

Dry weather continues tonight along with a lighter, but still healthy breeze out of the South. Some upper-level energy will bring in scattered clouds for much of the night, which will keep temperatures closer to freezing. A breeze will add a chill but also inhibit frost formation.

High pressure off the coast will keep a solid southwesterly flow in place this weekend, leading to milder temperatures. Lots of clouds around Saturday, but highs climb to near 60 and we keep dry conditions. Breezes look lighter out of the south-southwest.

A weak cold front will push southward Sunday, keeping clouds around, but also some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures remain mild with upper 50s on tap for most and our weather stays dry as the front fizzles out. Northwesterly breezes will bring in a slightly cooler day Monday, but closer to normal. A cold front approaches Monday night with our next shower chance coming overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures look mild enough for all rain, but it doesn’t look like we will get much. Tuesday looks mild with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon.

Drier, cooler air builds in behind a cold front for mid-week, then our next system looks to approach late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will bring rain showers, but they could begin as a wintry mix, especially in the hills. Something to watch for now.

