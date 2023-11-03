Surprise Squad
Third and final suspect in shooting death of infant arrested

The third and final suspect in the shooting death of an infant has been arrested.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The third and final suspect in the shooting death of an infant has been arrested.

Police saying early Friday, Kermith Alvarez, 28, surrendered to authorities.

Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 6.

Alvarez had been on the run from police since the October 4th shooting death of the infant. Police said It appears three male suspects were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred.

It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus.

According to police, the victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, later named Ezekiel, was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away.

All involved suspects are believed to have been identified and are now in custody.

Police had previously arrested Johnluis Sanchez and Alejandro Ramos in connection to the shooting.

