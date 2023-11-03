Surprise Squad
Thunderbirds to show support for Lewiston shooting victims at Friday, Saturday games

The Springfield Thunderbirds will be showing their support and solidarity with the community of Lewiston, ME at this weekend’s games by donning Maine Mariners’ jerseys during their warm-ups.(Springfield Thunderbirds)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds will be showing their support and solidarity with the community of Lewiston, ME at this weekend’s games by donning Maine Mariners’ jerseys during their warm-ups.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off online through the DASH platform. They won’t have names and numbers, but they will have identification marks for each one and every T-Birds player will sign the Mariners’ crest on the sweater.

The team will also hold a 50-50 raffle both Friday and Saturday night.

“We may be in different leagues and different states, but Maine and Springfield are integral parts of our New England hockey family, and we want to do something that will raise money for the people who are experiencing unspeakable grief and heartache. We stand with Lewiston and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” said Springfield Thunderbirds President Nate Costa.

Proceeds will benefit the Maine Community Fund’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund, which is helping those in need after those deadly shootings on October 25.

If you want to donate and don’t have an interest in a jersey, the T-Birds Foundation will be collection donations online and donations can also be made directly online to the Maine Community Foundation.

