UMass students, community members come together to call for peace in Israel

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the war playing out in Israel and Gaza continues, so does the controversy. Western Mass News has been following the reaction from students at UMass Amherst closely as the issue seems to be dividing the campus.

“I’m here to show support for the Israeli community against terror and to show we can come together and walk in peace in this community,” said Tom Porter of Amherst.

“There are 240 men, women, children, grandmas that were taken from their homes, taken from their parents there in Gaza. They have no access to any internet or media or anything. The Red Cross cannot speak to them. We don’t know their condition and I’m here for them. I’m here to get them home,” said Karen Lobe of Amherst.

Students, staff, and community members gathered at UMass Amherst on Friday to show solidarity for those held hostage in Israel and to call attention to how the war has sparked acts of antisemitism in western Massachusetts.

“I never realized how much antisemitism there was in the world. I think Hamas lit a fire and whatever was right beneath the surface has come roaring out. Jew hatred has come roaring out,” Lobe added. “For the first time, as an American and a Jewish American, I am fearful.”

Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, told us since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, their organization has been focusing on friends and family on the front lines of the war, but in the last few days, they have turned their focus to the local impact, especially in regard to antisemitism on college campuses.

“I think that the college students have really been most impacted because this is a group of young people who are together in close proximity and there are a lot of strong feelings that play, so we have some of these instances where students are getting a little bit violent toward each other,” Gorenstein explained.

Rabbi Aaron Fine, executive director of UMass Hillel, the center of Jewish life on-campus, told Western Mass News that, in a time when there is so much unprecedented antisemitism happening across the globe and in western Massachusetts, Friday’s walk was meant to build bridges and create dialogue on-campus and across the community.

“We pray for all civilians who are in harm’s way and our hearts should be big enough to be able to care for every human being,” Fine said.

