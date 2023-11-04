Westfield High School football, 7-1, playoffs in sight for the Bombers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Bombers have once again proven Western Mass. what they do best: put lots of points on the board and win.

A perfect combination that impresses head coach Robert Parent. For this year, though, he tells Western Mass News this group is special.

“A lot of these guys have been playing for us since their freshman year. They’ve been in this system since they were in youth. So this year, it’s more of just the experience I think taking over,” said Parent.

Just how explosive have the bombers been?

Well, after winning a tough contest against East Providence in Rhode Island to start the season, Westfield has had not one, but three games where they have scored more than 60 points.

The team finished the regular season 7-1, and senior running back Kaevon Eddington says the chemistry has strengthened this team.

“It’s A-plus. Also, out of football, we’re still hanging out. We’re all good friends outside of football,” said Eddington. “We play really good together as a team. If someone does something not good, we don’t bring them down. We bring each other up.”

Now the team is back in the division III state tournament, playing against Woburn in the first round.

This after a Final-Four appearance two years ago and getting an early exit last season.

Junior quarterback Jaxson St. Pierre looks to lead the charge.

“It’s another football game, honestly. We’re just driving two hours away, going somewhere else. And honestly, the added pressure is kind of nice. You want to upset them in front of their fans,” said St.Pierre.

As for Coach Parent, he is proud of his squad whether or not they win it all.

“It’s one of my favorite teams I have ever coached. I think the commitment, the work ethic that these guys have shown week in and week out have matched every good team I’ve ever coached. And in some areas, they’ve exceeded that,” said Parent.

No matter how the season ends, Coach Parent and his players say the future looks bright for the football program.

