Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Aileen’s Latin Kitchen celebrated a grand opening Saturday in Springfield.

The event was from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their new location at 8-10 Cottage Street.

We spoke with the owner of this new restaurant, Ailenn Delgado, who told us this has been a lifelong dream of hers.

“This all started actually with a dream of mine I had as a kid. I’ve always wanted to open a Spanish restaurant...never thought it would happen, but here I am today,” Delgado explained.

Saturday’s ceremony including a ribbon cutting, raffles, music, and local vendors.

