Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Crews battling fire on Copley Terrace in Springfield

Crews are battling a fire on Copley Terrace in Springfield
Crews are battling a fire on Copley Terrace in Springfield(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are battling a fire in Springfield.

Officials said that firefighters are on the scene at 35 Copley Terrace.

No other information was immediately available, including if there are any injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst addresses voter fraud claims
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Ongoing talks about the possibility of another drive-thru coffee shop coming to the Memorial...
Chicopee Planning Committee votes to build new Starbucks, despite community outcry
Third and final suspect in shooting death of infant arrested
Third and final suspect in deadly Holyoke shooting arrested

Latest News

Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
Lots of clouds around this weekend, especially Saturday. We keep dry weather and seasonably...
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Hurst responded to the allegations during Friday’s taping of Getting Answers with Dave Madsen.
Springfield Mayoral Election in controversy over Voter fraud allegations