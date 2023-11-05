Surprise Squad
Eastern States Exposition hosts annual Fiber Festival

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s sheep shearers heaven.

The Fiber Festival is here at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds and it brings the young, old, and the wooly together for some fiber fun.

“It’s been a very busy weekend. We had over 3-thousand people here yesterday, and I don’t have the attendance yet for today, but it certainly looks like another busy day,” said Paige Stawasz.

Western Mass News spoke with Paige Stawasz, she’s the Competitive Events Coordinator of the Eastern States Exposition, she tells us, that fleece enthusiasts of all backgrounds will find something to do.

“Our workshops are also catered towards different levels, so we’ve had some introductory workshops; and people who have never picked up crochet hooks before and they’ve tried their hand at it. So, it’s really inspiring to see all levels come together this weekend,” said Stawasz

There are llamas, sheep, alpacas, and rabbits, and they’re lending their fluffy exteriors for hats, scarves, and yarn.

Lindsey Rice owns Barlett Yarns, it’s a 200-year-old wool farm out of Maine and trust us, they know a thing or two about wool.

“We bring in fiber from fiber producers, both sheep and alpaca, and llama, and some cases, even mohair, throughout the northeastern United States and we do all the steps to get the finished yarn; that includes washing, dying, the carding, the spinning, the staining, and eventually getting made into a finished product,” said Rice.

While things can get a little hairy when it comes to shaving the sheep rice says it is all worth it.

“It’s a continuous operation. We generally do about 500 pounds of finished yarn per week. Which would be, oh, several hundred sheep per week,” said Rice.

Even though the yarn is running out this event you can catch this event again next year.

