Greater Springfield chapter of Links Inc. holds first Founders Day brunch

The Greater Springfield chapter of The Links Incorporated held their first annual Founders Day brunch.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greater Springfield chapter of The Links Incorporated held their first annual Founders Day brunch.

This years theme was “Women Elevating Women” and the event started at noon and wrapped up around 2 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to member Betty Davis, who told us more about the history behind the Springfield chapter.

“There was a group of ladies that were in the Hartford-Springfield chapter...We decided we were tired of going back and forth to Hartford...so we got together and decided we were going to start a chapter here...We contacted a lot of women from Springfield and they decided to have this chapter. We started this chapter in 1985 and that’s when the Springfield chapter of Links Incorporated started,” Davis said.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will support chapter programs including programs focused on mental health, financial wellness, women’s health issues, early childhood literacy, and STEAM events for youth.

Proceeds will also be used for scholarships, which will benefit deserving high school and college students in the greater Springfield area. In the past few years alone, more than $15,000 have been awarded in scholarships.

