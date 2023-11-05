Surprise Squad
Holyoke Athletic Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony

By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Public Schools hosted the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

The hall of fame honored former Holyoke athletes, coaches, and teams for their contributions and achievements.

Those inducted include:

  • Willfredo Cabrera
  • Ann Lavelle Mann
  • Laurin Maruca
  • Robert Morneau
  • Mike Westbrooks
  • Victor Zwirko
  • Coach Thomas Brassil
  • Coach James McGrath
  • 2012 Holyoke High Western Mass Girls Division I Basketball Team
  • Donald Graf
  • Joseph Hohol
  • Charles Szostkiewicz

The Athletic Hall of Fame inducted new members with an annual banquet.

All proceeds and donations from Saturday’s event will be used to support Holyoke athletics.

