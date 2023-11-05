Holyoke Athletic Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Public Schools hosted the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

The hall of fame honored former Holyoke athletes, coaches, and teams for their contributions and achievements.

Those inducted include:

Willfredo Cabrera

Ann Lavelle Mann

Laurin Maruca

Robert Morneau

Mike Westbrooks

Victor Zwirko

Coach Thomas Brassil

Coach James McGrath

2012 Holyoke High Western Mass Girls Division I Basketball Team

Donald Graf

Joseph Hohol

Charles Szostkiewicz

The Athletic Hall of Fame inducted new members with an annual banquet.

All proceeds and donations from Saturday’s event will be used to support Holyoke athletics.

