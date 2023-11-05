Hunter reportedly shot with bow and arrow in Blandford woods

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews were called in to reports of a man being shot by a bow and arrow in the woods on Saturday.

The incident took place in Blandford and officials reported that the two people involved know each other.

The victim wasn’t able to walk due to their injuries.

Crews said that the injuries were non-life threatening.

