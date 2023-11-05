Mutual aid called in for South Deerfield garage fire

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Deerfield Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Eastern Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Mutual aid was called in, so crews from Bernardston, Greenfield, Deerfield, and Sunderland also responded.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

