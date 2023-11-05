Surprise Squad
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station

Police conducted an investigation at a Citgo gas station on Locust Street in Springfield on Saturday night.
By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police conducted an investigation at a Citgo gas station on Locust Street in Springfield on Saturday night.

Information is limited, but the scene had been active since the early evening.

Police extended their search across the street from the gas station with flashlights.

One person, whom spoke with off-camera and who was up the street from the gas station earlier in the evening, told Western Mass News that she believed to have heard two pops that sounded like gunshots coming from this area.

We did reach out to Springfield Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

