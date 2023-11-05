Surprise Squad
Police: person hit by car on Central Berkshire Blvd. in Pittsfield

The Pittsfield Police and Fire Departments responded to Central Berkshire Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a person that had been hit by a car.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police and Fire Departments responded to Central Berkshire Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a person that had been hit by a car.

Investigators said that a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound when it hit 26-year-old Noor Khan Zandran from Albany, NY. After hitting Zandran, the car reportedly continued to West Housatonic Street where it was then involved in a second crash.

The Hyundai then collided with a tree.

Zandran was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was flown by medical helicopter to Albany Medical Center. He is now in critical condition.

The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

This accident remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information is being asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department.

