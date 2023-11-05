Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

West Springfield places flags on veterans graves at St. Thomas Cemetery

The town of West Springfield honored local veterans by flagging their graves at the St. Thomas Cemetery on Saturday.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield honored local veterans by flagging their graves at the St. Thomas Cemetery on Saturday.

The ceremony started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

West Springfield placed flags on veterans graves in honor of Veterans Day on November 11.

The flags demonstrated support for those, both dead and alive, who served this country.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Hurst responded to the allegations during Friday’s taping of Getting Answers with Dave Madsen.
Springfield Mayoral Election in controversy over Voter fraud allegations
Springfield mayoral candidate and City Councilor Justin Hurst and incumbent mayor Domenic Sarno...
Hurst, Sarno respond to voter fraud allegations
Pittsfield Police have confirmed the identity of human remains found in Wahconah Park on...
Pittsfield Police identify remains found in city park

Latest News

Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
HHS Athletic Hall of Fame
Holyoke Athletic Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony
Greater Springfield chapter of Links Inc. hold first Founders Day brunch
Greater Springfield chapter of Links Inc. holds first Founders Day brunch
Blandford
Hunter reportedly shot with bow and arrow in Blandford woods