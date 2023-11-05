West Springfield places flags on veterans graves at St. Thomas Cemetery

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield honored local veterans by flagging their graves at the St. Thomas Cemetery on Saturday.

The ceremony started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

West Springfield placed flags on veterans graves in honor of Veterans Day on November 11.

The flags demonstrated support for those, both dead and alive, who served this country.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.