1 person injured, 5 displaced following Springfield house fire

One person was hospitalized following a house fire Monday morning in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized following a house fire Monday morning in Springfield.

Springfield fire officials said that they were called to Ontario Street around 7 a.m.

Five people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials added that one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

