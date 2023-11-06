Arraignment held for third suspect in Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The third and final suspect appeared in court earlier on Monday, following last month’s shooting in Holyoke that claimed the life of a baby and injured his mother, who was pregnant with him at the time.

That third suspect, Kermith Alvarez, evaded police for nearly a month. Now, he had his day in court and pleaded not guilty to murder.

Western Mass News cameras were rolling when Alvarez appeared before a judge for the first time since last month’s fatal daytime shooting in downtown Holyoke.

“Mr. Alvarez will be held without the right to bail,” said Holyoke District Court Judge Matthew Shea.

Alvarez pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in connection with a gunfight that broke out near a bus last month. An expectant mother was on that bus and injured during the incident. She survived, but her infant son, Ezekiel, was killed.

Following that shooting, Alvarez was on the run for nearly a month and was placed on the Massachusetts State Police ‘Ten Most Wanted’ list.

On Friday, the 28-year-old turned himself in to the authorities.

The two other suspects, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos, were arraigned last month.

The shooting sent shockwaves throughout the city of Holyoke and became the inspiration for Mayor Joshua Garcia’s new safety plan, named in honor of baby Ezekiel who lost his life in that shooting. ‘Ezekiel’s Plan / Operation Safe Streets’ calls for $1 million in new spending that would launch a comprehensive approach to quelling violence throughout the city and make residents feel safer.

Some of the key components of that plan include:

Hiring 13 additional police officers

Installing a citywide surveillance camera system

Increase inspections of rental properties

‘Ezekiel’s Plan’ will be presented before the Holyoke city council for their approval on Thursday.

Alvarez is expected to be back in court early next month for his pretrial hearing.

