City leader reacts after teen is shot at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a shooting at a gas station on Locust Street in Springfield on Saturday night. An investigation into the incident is underway as the city continues to be impacted by an uptick in gun violence this year.

“Another shooting in our city. We have to do better for our young people,” said Springfield Ward 5 City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce, who also serves as chair of the council’s public safety committee.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the Citgo on Locust Street on Saturday. When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reports the 16-year-old got into the driver’s side of an unattended vehicle at the gas station. Police said that the driver noticed the 16-year-old in the car, shot him, and drove away in the vehicle.

Click-Bruce told us that the situation has left him with questions.

“Why are we carrying a gun at a gas station? That’s one of the first questions I have,” Click-Bruce added. “The 16-year-old, where are your parents, the parent? Why don’t you know where your kid, your young man is at that time?”

What Click-Bruce does know is the city will continue to invest in programs to keep young people off the streets and offer guidance, like the City Pass, which gives kids and teens free access to community centers like the Boys and Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street.

“I know our community centers are filled. Family center, Keshawn Dodds just had a report his family center is thriving since we put the pass out,” Click-Bruce explained.

Click-Bruce also aims to continue to combat gun violence through partnerships across the city with the police department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

“We have all these programs for our young people to take advantage of. It just takes a village for all of us to come together. There’s resources to get our young people in the right direction,” Click-Bruce noted.

Saturday’s shooting remains under investigation by the springfield police department detective bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.