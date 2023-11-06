Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Crews battle fire on Healey Street in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Springfield Sunday night.

Springfield fire officials said that they were called to 77 Healey Street around 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
City officals react to shooting of juvenile at Springfield gas station
Blandford
Hunter reportedly shot with bow and arrow in Blandford woods
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station on Locust Street in Springfield on Saturday,...
City leader reacts after teen is shot at Springfield gas station
Westfield State University warning campus of recent car break-ins
Westfield State University warning campus of recent car break-ins
The Fiber Festival is here at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds and it brings the...
Eastern States Exposition hosts annual Fiber Festival
Around 3:15 Friday morning, a group of individuals were seen vandalizing and attempting to...
Westfield State University dealing with multiple car thefts, break-ins