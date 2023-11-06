Crews battle shed fire on East Allen Ridge Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to a fire on East Allen Ridge Road Sunday night.

When our crew arrived around 11 p.m., several fire truck were on-scene.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started in a nearby shed and spread to part of the house, but the damage was minimal and residents were able to remain in their home.

