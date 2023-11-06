Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Crews battle shed fire on East Allen Ridge Road in Springfield

Crews battle shed fire on East Allen Ridge Road in Springfield
Crews battle shed fire on East Allen Ridge Road in Springfield
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to a fire on East Allen Ridge Road Sunday night.

When our crew arrived around 11 p.m., several fire truck were on-scene.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started in a nearby shed and spread to part of the house, but the damage was minimal and residents were able to remain in their home.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police conduct investigation at Springfield gas station
City officals react to shooting of juvenile at Springfield gas station
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Blandford
Hunter reportedly shot with bow and arrow in Blandford woods
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Aileen’s Latin Kitchen marks grand opening on Cottage Street in Springfield
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

GA1105
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 5
Heavy police presence seen on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Heavy police presence seen on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
1 person injured, 5 displaced following Springfield house fire
1 person injured, 5 displaced following Springfield house fire
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Hartford on Aug. 1, 2024
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Hartford